DRDO anti-COVID drug price fixed at Rs 990 per sachet

The price of DRDO's 2DG anti-COVID drug has been fixed at Rs 990 per sachet by pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories. However, the pharma company will provide the drug to the government hospitals, central and state governments at a discounted price. 2DG anti-COVID drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL). According to the pharma major, the drug will be commercially launched in mid-June. Watch the video for more.