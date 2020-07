DRDO has built a new temporary hospital with 1000 beds, including 250 ICU beds, in Delhi. The facility was constructed in just 11 days near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, on a piece of land belonging to the Ministry of Defence, for the treatment of coronavirus patients. The construction is a collaborative effort of DRDO and Tata Sons. Watch the video for more.

