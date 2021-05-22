DRDO develops COVID antibody detection kit; Chidambaram slams FM

Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), the research laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has developed an antibody detection-based kit called 'DIPCOVAN'; Facebook and Twitter along with Singapore's largest media house have complied with the government's directive to issue a correction to the users of social media platforms in the city-state after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about a new COVID-19 'Singapore variant'; Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, slammed the government for announcing lower interest rates on small savings schemes on March 31 and reverting on April 1, barely 12 hours apart. Watch this and more on News Blast.

