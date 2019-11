Economy in decline; Modi govt's booster shots not working?

Economic growth is at a six-year low of 5 per cent for the first quarter ended June 2019 mainly due to slowing demand. Why are the measures taken by the govt not yielding results? India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai and Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today speak to experts and economists to find out the reasons. Watch the video for more.