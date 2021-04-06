Economy to take Rs 40,000 cr hit; Swiggy raises $800 mn

Backed by vaccinations and the experience from controlling the first wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Indian economy is well prepared to handle any downside risks posed by the second wave of COVID-19 cases, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman; Indian state refiners will buy 36% less oil from Saudi Arabia in May than normal, three sources said, in a sign of escalating tensions with Riyadh even after the Kingdom supported the idea of boosting output from OPEC and allied producers last week; Indian social commerce platform Meesho has entered the unicorn club after raising $300 million in the latest round of funding. Watch this and more on News Blast.

