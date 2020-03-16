ED summons Anil Ambani; Apple to shut retail stores

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the probe against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor; Apple will be temporarily shutting all its retail stores outside China till March 27 to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in a tweet; Online grocery retailers such as Bigbasket and Grofers saw a huge spike in orders over the weekend due to coronavirus. Consumers are stocking up staples like flour, rice, pulses along with sanitisers, diapers and personal care items. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



