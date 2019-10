Elon Musk calls Jeff Bezos a 'copy cat', Modi biopic release deferred

Election Commission bans release of PM Modi biopic ahead of Lok Sabha election, Elon Musk calls Jeff Bezos a 'copy cat' after Amazon announces Project Kuiper, Voda Idea, Airtel, Jio pay spectrum dues of over 10,000 cr in April, and more news on the News Blast.