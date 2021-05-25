Elon Musk meets Bitcoin miners; Kia Motors is now Kia India

Bitcoin price advanced to reach a high of $39,944 on Monday after plunging to a low of $31,132 on Sunday. The recovery in the Bitcoin freefall was seen after a new Bitcoin Mining council, spearheaded by Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and MicroStrategy chief executive Michael Saylor, held a meeting with Bitcoin miners in North America to appreciate their efforts towards making operations greener; Alcohol company Diageo India has pledged Rs 45 crore to support country's public health infrastructure amidst the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic; South Korean automaker Kia on Monday said it has officially changed its name in the country to Kia India from Kia Motors earlier. Watch this and more on News Blast.