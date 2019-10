Elon Musk's Neuralink to connect humans with computers

After removing humans from behind steering wheels, Elon Musk now has his eyes set on connecting human brains to computers. In the next two years, Musk's startup Neuralink is hoping to fully develop a system that will help paralysed humans to control electronic devices like TVs and computers. Musk is hoping to eventually merge people with AI. Find out how he plans to do this.