EVs likely to become a Rs 50,000 cr market by 2025; Grofers reveals IPO plans

July 27, 2020

The electric vehicle (EV) market is likely to be a Rs 50,000-crore opportunity in India by 2025, with two- and three-wheelers expected to drive higher electrification of the vehicles; Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said the AAP government will launch a special programme to generate more employment opportunities in the city; Softbank-backed Grofers has advanced its plan to launch an initial public offer by the end of next year after its profit zoomed during the lockdown period. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlights 5 bright spots in Indian economy



