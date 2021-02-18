Ex-HDFC CEO Aditya Puri on digital transformation and his own role in it

Aditya Puri, Ex-CEO, HDFC Bank, in an exclusive conversation with Business Today, shared how HDFC Bank's digital transformation started and what security concerns were addressed while making those changes. Puri added that the response to their phone banking feature was phenomenal and that it would take 2-3 years for banks to move to cloud-based transactions completely. He also gives an insight into his role-change from operations to marketing at the bank.

