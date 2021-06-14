Ex-RBI Guv expresses concerns over eco recovery; RPower to issue shares

Former RBI Governor D Subbarao has expressed concerns over "extreme unevenness" in economic recovery and "sharpening inequalities" between upper-income segments and lower-income households in the country; As the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic subsides, the Centre has launched 'Project O2 for India' to step up production of medical oxygen to meet the potential increase in demand due to further waves of the pandemic; Reliance Power on Sunday said its board has approved the preferential issue of shares and warrants of up to Rs 1,325 crore to promoter company Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra). Watch this and more on News Blast.

