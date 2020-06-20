Exclusive: Rajiv Bajaj on why boycotting China is not a solution for India

China on Friday reacted guardedly to calls for a boycott of Chinese products and investments in India, following the brutal attack on Indian soldiers at the Galwan Valley, saying it values its relations with New Delhi and both countries are in talks to ease the situation. The boycott calls and the growing anti-India sentiment is causing a sense of disquiet in China especially among its telecom companies like Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo etc which made a big dent in the Indian market. But, can India afford to have no business with China? Watch as Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, speaks on how boycotting Chinese products is no solution for India.



