Experts compare coronavirus vaccines, their challenges

US pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna have released the results of clinical trials of their respective experimental coronavirus vaccines, with both reporting an efficacy of over 90 per cent. The Russian vaccine, Sputnik V has also shown encouraging results in the late-stage trials. By when will the first coronavirus vaccine be ready? Watch as the experts explain the status of the global COVID-19 vaccines, with their existing challenges.

