Experts discuss emerging sectors, contributing to growth of Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's automotive industry, which is a $3 trillion industry globally, has emerged as a significant player over the years, along with electronics industry, which stands at $2.7 trillion globally. Watch as experts including Dr Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson Apollo Hospitals Group; Dr S Christopher, Ex-chairman, DRDO; Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and MD, TVS Capital Funds Limited; Josh Foulger, Country Head and Managing Director, Foxconn International Holding, India; Madan R Krishnan, Vice President and Managing Director, Medtronic India; Vivek Partheeban, COO, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd; Francisco Betti, Head - Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Production, World Economic Forum; K Shanmugam, Ex-Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu discuss how emerging markets have become key players for the state's economic growth.

