 Experts discuss emerging sectors, contributing to growth of Tamil Nadu : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Experts discuss emerging sectors, contributing to growth of Tamil Nadu

BusinessToday.In | February 16, 2021

Tamil Nadu's automotive industry, which is a $3 trillion industry globally, has emerged as a significant player over the years, along with electronics industry, which stands at $2.7 trillion globally. Watch as experts including Dr Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson Apollo Hospitals Group; Dr S Christopher, Ex-chairman, DRDO; Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and MD, TVS Capital Funds Limited; Josh Foulger, Country Head and Managing Director, Foxconn International Holding, India; Madan R Krishnan, Vice President and Managing Director, Medtronic India; Vivek Partheeban, COO, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd; Francisco Betti, Head - Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Production, World Economic Forum; K Shanmugam, Ex-Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu discuss how emerging markets have become key players for the state's economic growth.

Also Read: Business Today honours business leaders of Tamil Nadu



    More from this section
    33:40
    Business Today honours firms and business leaders of Tamil Nadu
    37:39
    How industries in Tamil Nadu can help India become a $5 trillion economy
    02:03
    Fastags become compulsory: Commuters react to the new mandate
    03:10
    Netizens bash Modi govt on petrol prices; Job vacancies rise in Jan
    01:59
    Toolkit case: Delhi Police warrant out for activist Nikita Jacob
    02:57
    Aaj Tak and India Today TV sweep awards at ITA 2021
    03:14
    Centre issues fresh SOPs for offices; Snapchat crosses 60 mn users
    05:00
    Rahul Gandhi is becoming a 'doomsday man' for India: FM
    02:51
    India slow at vaccinations; Nadella on laws for social media
    29:17
    West Bengal must look within to solve its problems: Bibek Debroy
    31:49
    Facebook's Ajit Mohan explains how the platform is aligned to limit fake news
    32:21
    India Today Conclave: Growth vs populism is a misnomer, says Amit Mitra
    03:08
    China will 'eat our lunch', says Biden; Expert warns against UK variant
    02:10
    Is India's micro-blogging site Koo on its way to replace Twitter?
    03:09
    Where did coronavirus come from? WHO investigates in Wuhan
    04:35
    Twitter must follow rule of the land: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
    02:48
    WHO on source of coronavirus; Royal Enfield may hike prices
    04:51
    TCS CEO on borderless workspaces and a collaborative mindset
    12:25
    Adaptive, resilient organisations are need of the hour: TCS CEO
    02:51
    Tapovan tunnel: Update on rescue efforts to save NTPC workers
    02:43
    E-commerce cos under govt radar; Trans-fatty acids to be limited to 2%
    00:45
    New satellite images reveal the damage to Tapovan power plant in Uttarakhand
    05:34
    Uttarakhand glacier burst: Locals of Chamoli narrate their experience
    01:37
    Rescue workers face challenges at NTPC's Tapovan Tunnel
    02:36
    Bitcoin crosses $44,000 mark; PM Modi dials President Biden
    03:54
    Chamoli ground report: Rescue operation on in Tapovan tunnel
    05:58
    Foreign Destructive Ideology is new FDI: PM Modi
    03:07
    Rishi Ganga Hydro project damaged, many labourers still trapped in tunnels
    02:43
    Adani Group completes acquisition of MIAL; Updates on glacier tragedy
    03:45
    Glacier breaks in Joshimath in Chamoli district causing massive destruction
    02:13
    RBI predicts 26% growth; Zomato to get street food online
    02:47
    Biden says 'America is back', can face competitors like China
    02:48
    BigBasket's revenue jumps 36%; US reacts to new farm bills
    02:08
    Pfizer vaccine withdraws application for emergency use in India
    02:25
    Internet ban hits locals' livelihood at Singhu border
    03:20
    Greta Thunberg shares 'toolkit' to support farmers' protest
    02:34
    US welcomes India's agri reforms, advocates farmer-Centre dialogue
    02:40
    Hero MotoCorp distributes Harley Davidson bikes; Moody's on Budget 2021
    03:57
    Farmers' Protest: Locals say houses damaged, daily routine disrupted
    03:41
    Indian govt pulls up Twitter over 'farmer genocide' hashtag