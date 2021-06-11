 Experts suggest guidelines to prepare for a possible 3rd wave of COVID : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Experts suggest guidelines to prepare for a possible 3rd wave of COVID

BusinessToday.In | June 11, 2021

The second wave of the coronavirus, which ravaged the country, seems to be finally ebbing and the preparations are on by the government to battle a possible third wave. The key is to ensure a proper supply of oxygen, availability of vaccines and tackle issues faced by the country during the last wave. The experts have warned of a third wave of COVID and suggested guidelines to minimise impact on the country. Is the third wave inevitable? Experts explain.

Also Read: Indiscriminate, incomplete COVID-19 vaccination can promote mutant strains: health experts to PM Modi



    More from this section
    02:22
    What do Indian employees want post pandemic? Microsoft has the answers
    02:35
    G-7 nations to share jabs with world; Experts warn against incomplete vaccination
    02:13
    Govt issues guidelines for childcare if a third wave of COVID-19 hits India
    03:02
    Job hiring to return to pre-pandemic levels; Biden revokes Trump's orders
    01:38
    French President Macron gets slapped, man who slapped him arrested
    01:28
    Indian government caps vaccine prices for private hospitals
    02:35
    Vedanta to acquire Videocon; Infosys regrets tax portal glitches, says Nilekani
    06:29
    Can India save its investment-grade status?
    04:23
    Jeff Bezos to fulfil his childhood dream, will fly to space in July
    02:52
    US deepens probe into COVID-19 origin after report points at lab leak
    05:18
    WWDC 2021: Apple announces FaceTime and other software updates
    02:14
    Jeff Bezos to fly to space; Apple brings FaceTime to Android, Windows
    02:52
    WB govt launches first drive-through vaccination centre in Kolkata
    02:12
    Serious shortage of healthcare professionals in rural India amid 2nd wave
    02:22
    Trials on for new COVID drug; UK PM urges G7 to vaccinate world
    02:40
    Delhi HC imposes fine on Juhi Chawla; Delta variant behind 2nd COVID wave
    01:12
    What Kamala Harris told PM Modi in her first phone call to him
    03:22
    COVID 2nd wave: Delta variant primary cause of surge in cases, says Govt study
    03:00
    RIL working on cheaper COVID drug; US to send 6 mn vaccine doses to India
    02:08
    US President Biden offers free beer to boost vaccination drive
    02:09
    Serum Institute seeks nod to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine in India
    03:11
    WHO names COVID variants after the Greek alphabet
    02:28
    Fuel prices break records; Reliance to help deceased employees' families
    02:55
    Rajasthan govt faces allegation of vaccine wastage by Centre
    28:27
    India lost more than 22 million jobs in April, May: CMIE Chief Mahesh Vyas
    02:53
    WhatsApp appoints grievance officer; Price of Tesla vehicles surges
    03:18
    COVID vaccine: Why locals refused to get vaccinated in Bihar's Saharsa village
    12:09
    Where to invest at stock market peak?
    02:50
    RBI provides relief for crypto investors; Juhi Chawla files case against 5G networks
    06:03
    Decoding RBI's expanding balance sheet, falling income, and high dividend
    04:16
    UK Study claims Coronavirus was created In China's Wuhan Lab
    02:49
    Paytm Board approves IPO; Google, FB update websites as per new rules
    02:40
    Women win lawsuit against Google; Tata Sons acquires stake in BigBasket
    04:20
    JSW Steel builds 1000 bed hospital with oxygen connectivity
    01:30
    DRDO anti-COVID drug price fixed at Rs 990 per sachet
    02:21
    US recognises 2 theories of virus origin; Prasad reassures WhatsApp users
    05:00
    Indian govt reacts to social media giants' concern over privacy
    05:40
    Can Pfizer, Moderna vaccines be gamechangers for India amid the COVID crisis?
    01:47
    Amazon to buy MGM studio; Zydus Cadila, TLC to launch Black fungus drug
    05:19
    Govt infringing on privacy by forcing new IT laws: WhatsApp to Delhi HC