Experts warn of a third COVID-19 wave; How prepared is India?

After the second wave of coronavirus infections, it is 'inevitable' that India will also see a third wave, said Prof K Vijay Raghavan, the principal scientific advisor to the central government. Prof Raghavan said while the vaccines are effective against variants, the scientific community needs to keep working on vaccines and make changes accordingly. Speaking about the scale and ferocity of the second COVID-19 wave in India, Prof Raghavan cited new emerging variants as one of the factors responsible for the spread of the infection. Watch the video for more.

