 Eye witnesses recount how cyclone Amphan battered West Bengal : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Eye witnesses recount how cyclone Amphan battered West Bengal

May 21, 2020
Citizens in Kolkata woke up to a devastating sight on Thursday morning after severe cyclonic storm Amphan ravaged the city for more than seven hours till late on Wednesday. While rescue and restoration operations started as early as 1:30 am at night, the government said it would take days before the city limped back to normalcy. Communication was severely disrupted, power poles were blown away by winds of speed 120-130 km/hr. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to families of those who had died. In all, 72 people have died till now in one of the worst cyclonic storms in recent times. Watch the video for more.



    More from this section
    01:44
    Flights to resume: Follow these guidelines to save yourself from coronavirus
    03:08
    Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in WB, Odisha; FM's advice for India Inc.
    01:01
    Cyclone Amphan floods Kolkata airport, damages hangars and other structures
    01:24
    Liquor sale in India: Contribution of Southern states to total sale
    04:43
    Coronavirus: Domestic flights to resume from May 25
    02:30
    FB launches Shops; FM Sitharaman defends stimulus package
    01:31
    'For how long can we lock down?', says Biocon MD, after returning to work
    03:56
    Fuel demand goes up; IMF chief revises downward forecast for GDP
    11:00
    Lockdown 4.0 in Delhi: Essential shops, buses, taxis get nod
    11:29
    Need to increase demand and liquidity, says Gadkari, to industry leaders
    02:57
    General Atlantic to pick 1.34% stake in Jio; Apple to reopen stores
    05:07
    Coronavirus: India Inc. raises concerns about stimulus package
    05:19
    Can the stimulus package of the government revive a battered economy?
    03:46
    Why government needs to act swiftly on public expenditure
    22:43
    FM announces fifth tranche of stimulus, relief for struggling firms
    15:38
    FM raises FDI in defence manufacturing, boosts virus-hit civil aviation
    06:21
    Stimulus Package a myth, it's 2% of India's GDP: Amit Mitra
    03:54
    Coronavirus: Robot guard dog ensures social distancing in Singapore
    24:11
    Rajiv Bajaj reacts to stimulus package and its impact on auto sector
    06:29
    Fund to boost agri infrastructure, cluster approach for MFEs: FM
    03:18
    Amazon ensures safe deliveries; Trump to cut off ties with China
    09:11
    FM Sitharaman lists measures for farmers, migrants
    02:08
    Govt to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrants and urban poor
    07:05
    Coronavirus: Industry experts welcome govt's economic package for MSMEs
    03:26
    Uber makes masks compulsory; FM's relief for taxpayers
    06:12
    Relief for taxpayers: ITR deadline, tax audit date extended
    12:32
    Sitharaman announces 6 measures for MSMEs as part of stimulus package
    19:03
    Nitin Gadkari reacts to stimulus, advises how to live amid coronavirus
    03:32
    Industry experts on how India could be on the verge of big reforms
    03:43
    Esther Duflo on economic revival; Modi's economic boost for India
    33:18
    PM Modi announces mega stimulus, stresses on self reliance
    00:59
    Indian Navy provides relief to Maldives and other island nations
    03:54
    Coronavirus: WHO issues guidelines to ensure safe workplaces
    03:00
    Kejriwal on opening up Delhi; Twitter's rule for COVID-19 tweets
    02:34
    Coronavirus: Why employees are stressed about returning to office
    01:59
    Coronavirus: Indian Railways starts 15 passenger trains with new rules
    03:30
    Jio starts annual Work-From-Home plan; Wuhan sees more infections
    04:22
    KV Subramanian on government's plans to revive the economy
    01:57
    Coronavirus: Companies follow social distancing as they resume work
    05:24
    Govt to provide liquidity support to tide over crisis: CEA Subramanian