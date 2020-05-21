Eye witnesses recount how cyclone Amphan battered West Bengal

Citizens in Kolkata woke up to a devastating sight on Thursday morning after severe cyclonic storm Amphan ravaged the city for more than seven hours till late on Wednesday. While rescue and restoration operations started as early as 1:30 am at night, the government said it would take days before the city limped back to normalcy. Communication was severely disrupted, power poles were blown away by winds of speed 120-130 km/hr. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to families of those who had died. In all, 72 people have died till now in one of the worst cyclonic storms in recent times. Watch the video for more.



