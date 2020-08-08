Eyewitness recounts Kozhikode crash and how locals rushed to save passengers

Eyewitnesses near the Karipur airport in Kerala have recounted the events of last evening's crashlanding of Air India Express flight. The flight IX 1344 was attempting to land at around 7.40 pm amid heavy rainfall. It overshot the runway, to a slip road 34 feet below killing 19 people and injuring several others. The pilots are understood to have shown presence of mind in trying to save as many passengers as possible in the Kozhikode crash. The presence of mind and courage of locals is being lauded as they helped out passengers in the final tragic moments. Eyewitness accounts of the crash reveal the full story. Watch the video for more.

