Facebook buys stake in Jio; Delhi-Noida border sealed

Facebook Inc has bought 10 per cent stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 crore, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited; Amid nationwide lockdown, Chinese technology company, Huawei Telecommunications India, has announced the appointment of David Li as the Chief Executive Officer of its India operations; Gautam Buddh Nagar district authorities have sealed the border between Delhi and Noida with certain exemptions to check the spread of coronavirus in the district. The directive has been put into effect immediately. Watch this and more on News Blast.



