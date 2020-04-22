Facebook-Jio deal: How the deal will help the two companies

Facebook Inc has bought 10 per cent stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 crore, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited. As part of the deal, Facebook's messaging platform WhatsApp will collaborate with Ambani's e-commerce venture Jio Mart to help 'people connect with small businesses'. The deal will help chairman Mukesh Ambani to execute his plans to make RIL a net debt free company and create new opportunities for businesses in India. Watch the video for more details.



