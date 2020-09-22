Farmer protests continue against the new farm laws

Thousands of farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Telangana and several other states are on the roads to protest against 3 farm ordinances which were passed in the Lok Sabha by the Central government. The protests have sprung all across India and claim that the new farm laws will destroy farmers' livelihood. The Rajya Sabha had passed the 2 Agriculture reform bills against the previous ordinances, with one bill still under discussion. These bills will replace the existing ordinances once they get approved by Rajya Sabha. Watch the video for more.

