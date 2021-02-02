 Farmers announce a 3-hour 'chakka jam' on highways on February 6 : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Farmers announce a 3-hour 'chakka jam' on highways on February 6

BusinessToday.In | February 2, 2021

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmers protesting against three farm laws and for the legal guarantee of the minimum support price, on Monday announced a nationwide 'chakka jam' for three hours on February 6. The protesting farmers said that they would block national and state highways for three hours between 12 pm and 3 pm on Saturday, in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Budget 2021: Nominal GDP growth projection may be underestimated, says SBI



    More from this section
    04:13
    Opposition objects to no discussion on farm laws, stages a walkout
    02:33
    India Inc welcomes tax relief; Oxford vaccine volunteers given wrong dose
    05:06
    What makes India's Tejas LCA better than foreign equivalents?
    04:36
    Healthcare gets priority in budget after COVID-19 exposes lapses in sector
    01:59
    Budget 2021: No new taxes, no COVID cess ensure stability in system
    108:58
    FM presents budget: Has Budget 2021 met expectations of Indians?
    03:04
    FM Sitharaman shares indirect tax proposals including a smoother GST system
    05:32
    Experts laud the reform-oriented, infra-focused budget
    02:42
    Direct taxes remain unchanged but there's relief for seniors
    03:32
    FM announces Rs 25,000 cr for highways in West Bengal
    02:22
    FM talks of hope, cites cricket, quotes Tagore in Budget speech
    01:56
    Budget 2021: What the common man expects from FM
    01:53
    Healthcare gets big boost in budget, outlay increased by 137%
    05:24
    Budget should be growth-oriented and not revenue-oriented, say experts
    01:39
    Budget 2021: Can this budget boost consumers' confidence?
    05:39
    Job losses, MSMEs hit: What Indian economy suffered in 2020
    04:43
    Budget 2021-22: What's working, what's not for India's economy
    03:34
    Budget 2021: Why India can't borrow more
    02:06
    Infra revival key to economic recovery; Bitcoin jumps 14%
    25:54
    Industry experts on how budget can help economy get back on track
    25:15
    Budget 2021: What should FM's top agenda be this time?
    77:26
    Eco Survey predicts real GDP growth at 11% in FY22
    29:08
    We are at a very early stage of Artificial Intelligence: Pichai at WEF
    50:33
    WEF: How nations can work together to retrain and redeploy workforce for the future
    09:28
    Unrestricted cross-border mobility may take time: Dr Vardhan
    02:33
    Airtel tops in subscriber additions; Apple doubles business in India
    14:23
    India fought the pandemic, helped 150 countries: PM Modi
    03:15
    WEF: India's agriculture minister highlights ways to strengthen agri-infrastructure
    06:59
    Jobs, livelihood, infrastructure: What is FM's top agenda for Budget 2021?
    02:38
    Reliance signs $15mn deal; Gates on how to stop next pandemic
    02:31
    Global economy projected to grow at 5.5 per cent: Gita Gopinath
    04:14
    Ground report from Red Fort after violence on Republic Day
    03:01
    Budget 2021: What employees want from FM
    03:07
    IMF on India's growth ; Farmers refuse to call off march on Budget Day
    03:09
    Instant Loan App Scam: How to save the borrowers
    02:55
    MHA suspends internet in parts of NCR, calls for meet
    01:41
    Farmer dies as tractor overturns, protesters claim police fired at him
    02:45
    India bans TikTok permanently; Green tax approved for old vehicles
    04:27
    Budget 2021: Key expectations from FM for direct taxes
    11:53
    Rich should be taxed more to fill the income gap: Abhijit Banerjee