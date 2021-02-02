Farmers announce a 3-hour 'chakka jam' on highways on February 6

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmers protesting against three farm laws and for the legal guarantee of the minimum support price, on Monday announced a nationwide 'chakka jam' for three hours on February 6. The protesting farmers said that they would block national and state highways for three hours between 12 pm and 3 pm on Saturday, in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Budget 2021: Nominal GDP growth projection may be underestimated, says SBI