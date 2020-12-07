Farmers call for 'Bharat Bandh'; Opposition parties extend support

The ongoing farmers' agitation entered Day-12 today with protestors refusing to budge from their position. The farmers have issued a final call for Bharat Bandh on December 8. The farmers have also specified that the Bandh will begin in the morning and continue till 3 in the afternoon. There will be no milk or vegetable supply during the aforesaid time period. They have very clear demands which they say, need to be met. Opposition parties have extended their support to them. Watch the video for more details.