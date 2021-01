Ahead of the 10th round of talk between the govt and farmers on Jan 19 , the government has made a fresh attempt to allay farmers' fears. Addressing a rally in Karnataka's BagalKot on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah assured that Modi govt's farm laws will only help boost income of farmers.

The government has once again called for clause by clause discussion on the contentious farm laws maintaining that most of the farmers and experts were in favour of them. Watch the video for more details.