Farmers, govt reach consensus on 2 issues; CBI books IVRCL

The sixth round of talks between the Centre and farmers' union leaders over farm laws concluded on Wednesday; The Centre on Wednesday, December 30, extended the suspension of scheduled commercial international flights till January 31, 2021; The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an FIR against a Hyderabad-based firm and its officials for defrauding eight public sector banks of Rs 4,837 crore. Watch this and more on News Blast.

