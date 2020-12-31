 Farmers, govt reach consensus on 2 issues; CBI books IVRCL : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Farmers, govt reach consensus on 2 issues; CBI books IVRCL

BusinessToday.In | December 31, 2020

The sixth round of talks between the Centre and farmers' union leaders over farm laws concluded on Wednesday; The Centre on Wednesday, December 30, extended the suspension of scheduled commercial international flights till January 31, 2021; The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an FIR against a Hyderabad-based firm and its officials for defrauding eight public sector banks of Rs 4,837 crore. Watch this and more on News Blast.

