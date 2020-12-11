Farmers intensify protests, threaten to block railway tracks

The government once again reached out to protesting farmers, urging them to end agitation while the talks are still on. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, along with commerce minister Piyush Goyal, urged farmers to return to negotiations and work with the government. "It is not right to announce future agitation when talks are happening. The talks are still on. There is no break down. Farmers should express their views during the talks," Tomar said while addressing a press conference in New Delhi. The union even threatened of a nationwide blockade if their demands were not met. Watch the video for more details.