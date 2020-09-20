Farmers protest against 3 farm-sector bills tabled by govt

Farmers across several states are up in arms against the three contentious farm-sector bills tabled by the government in Parliament - Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. Various farmers' organisations have expressed apprehension that the three bills will pave a way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the 'mercy' of big corporates. Extensive protests spread across states like Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the past few days. Watch the video for more.

