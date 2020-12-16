 Farmers' protest halts work in 1,800 factories, daily losses pegged at Rs 3500 cr : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Farmers' protest halts work in 1,800 factories, daily losses pegged at Rs 3500 cr

BusinessToday.In | December 16, 2020

One of the major fallouts of the prolonged agitation of  farmers at the Singhu border is that the Greater Kundli Industrial Area has been badly affected. All the factories are shut, ready products are unable to move out because of the road blockages. The ongoing stir has halted the movement completely. The barricaded roads near the protest site have only added to the woes. Workers are equally affected, as they're facing difficulties in reaching the units due to the agitation. Factory owners are now asking them to work on alternate days. Watch the video to know more.



