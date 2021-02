Fastags have been made compulsory for all vehicles in India from February 15 midnight. The deadline was extended from January 1, 2021, to February 15, 2021. The Government of India (GOI) has mandated all toll plazas, pan India, to make toll payments electronic, which will help reduce vehicular traffic at toll plazas and promote cashless payments. Watch as daily commuters react to the new mandate.

Also Read: FASTags now mandatory; how to buy, tag charges, documents required, all you need to know