 Fauci supports Covishield's jab extension; GoAir rebrands to 'Go First'
Business Today
Fauci supports Covishield's jab extension; GoAir rebrands to 'Go First'

BusinessToday.In | May 15, 2021

Amid the furore over the extension of the gap between two doses of Covishield, White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said that it is a 'reasonable approach'; The UP government will spend up to $1.36 billion to buy COVID-19 shots and held early talks this week with companies such as Pfizer and the local partner of the maker of Russia's Sputnik V, a state official said on Thursday; Wadia Group-backed GoAir has been rebranded as 'Go First' as the airline is betting big on its ultra-low-cost business model to tide over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline is also preparing to go for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds for its expansion plans. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: When will international flights resume in India? Check out details



