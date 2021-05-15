Fauci supports Covishield's jab extension; GoAir rebrands to 'Go First'

Amid the furore over the extension of the gap between two doses of Covishield, White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said that it is a 'reasonable approach'; The UP government will spend up to $1.36 billion to buy COVID-19 shots and held early talks this week with companies such as Pfizer and the local partner of the maker of Russia's Sputnik V, a state official said on Thursday; Wadia Group-backed GoAir has been rebranded as 'Go First' as the airline is betting big on its ultra-low-cost business model to tide over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline is also preparing to go for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds for its expansion plans. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: When will international flights resume in India? Check out details