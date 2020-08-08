FB CEO's net worth crosses $100 bn; AI Captain Sathe among dead

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has surpassed net worth of $100 billion, joining Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Microsoft's Bill Gates in the centibillionaire list, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index; India's nascent electric vehicle industry has hailed Delhi government's new electric vehicle policy that was announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday; Captain Dipak Vasant Sathe, pilot of the Air India Express flight (AXB1344, B737) died when the aircraft skidded off the runway at Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala on Friday night. Watch this and more on News Blast.

