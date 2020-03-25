FB eyes stake in Jio; Flipkart suspends services temporarily

Social media giant Facebook is reportedly planning to buy a 10 per cent stake in Indian telecom major Reliance Jio. The central government on Tuesday prohibited the export of ventilators, sanitisers, and other ICU equipment with immediate effect in the wake of increasing novel coronavirus cases in India. Online retailer Flipkart has announced that it is suspending services temporarily. In a notification on its website, the retailer said that it will be back as soon as possible. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



