 FB launches Shops; FM Sitharaman defends stimulus package : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
FB launches Shops; FM Sitharaman defends stimulus package

May 20, 2020
Facebook Inc is launching Shops, a service that will allow businesses to display and sell products on the world's largest social network's platforms; Amidst global economic recession due to coronavirus, foreign investors have pulled out an estimated USD 26 billion from developing Asian economies and over USD 16 billion out of India, a latest Congressional report has said; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the economic stimulus was a "responsible package" and that it will put "public money" directly in poor and middle-class' hands. Watch this and more on News Blast.



