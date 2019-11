Ferrari unveils the new Roma coupe, named after the Italian capital

Inspired by the mid-front-engined grand touring machines like 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso and 250 GT 2+2, the Maranello-based luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari unveiled the Roma coupe. The luxury coupe is powered by a 3.9-litre, V8 turbo engine that delivers 620 hp and 760 Nm of torque. Watch the video here.