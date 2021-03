Ferrari on Wednesday unveiled its new Formula 1 car, the SF21, attaining the last position, amid 10 Formula One teams, in presenting their new 2021 editions. The new car is named after Scuderia Ferrari, which comes with a new power unit. The official preseason testing for this year's Formula One season will commence on Mar 12 in Bahrain. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: BMW launches new MINI Countryman in India at Rs 39.5 lakh