Fight against COVID: Oxford trials pause globally, India trials on

British-Swedish bio-pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca PLC, working with a team of the University of Oxford, has temporarily paused the clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine in the UK after one of the volunteers developed an 'unexplained' illness. Serum Institute CEO, Adar Poonawalla, referred to the issue as unrelated and said that it would not impact the vaccine trials in India. Watch the video for more.

