The first batch of five Rafale jets left France today on their long journey to India and will arrive in India on Wednesday, July 29. They will then be inducted into the Indian Air Force in Ambala. The powerful fighter jets, built by French firm Dassault, took off from the Merignac airbase in southern France's Bordeaux.

