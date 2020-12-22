First COVID-19 vaccine shipment to land in India next week

The first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine will reach Delhi in the last week of December, as per sources. There is, however, no clarification on when the first phase of mass vaccination drive, encompassing 30 crore Indians, will kick off. In India, 29,000 cold chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41,000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators will be used for storing COVID-19 vaccines. Watch the video for more.

