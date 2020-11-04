First Indian-origin Kiwi Minister is a Priyanka Chopra fan!

Priyanca Radhakrishnan on Monday became the first-ever Indian-origin minister of New Zealand after she was inducted into the executive cabinet by the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Born in Chennai, India, Radhakrishnan went to school in Singapore before moving to New Zealand to further her education. She has spent her work life advocating on behalf of people whose voices are often unheard - women survivors of domestic violence, and migrant workers who have been exploited. Watch as she shares her liking towards bollywood and other aspects of her life, apart from politics.

