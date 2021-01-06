 First vaccine shot likely on Jan 13; Ella on COVID vaccine for children : News Reel: Business Today
First vaccine shot likely on Jan 13; Ella on COVID vaccine for children

BusinessToday.In | January 6, 2021

Union Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that coronavirus vaccines will be rolled out within 10 days of granting emergency use approval based on the feedback of dry-run across the country; The Indian economy is witnessing a V-shaped recovery since June with gradual reopening of economic activities, according to the Finance Ministry's latest monthly economic review; Bharat Biotech has said that it can ready a children's vaccine in 3-4 months for kids between 2 to 12 years of age. Watch this and more on News Blast.

