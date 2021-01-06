First vaccine shot likely on Jan 13; Ella on COVID vaccine for children

Union Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that coronavirus vaccines will be rolled out within 10 days of granting emergency use approval based on the feedback of dry-run across the country; The Indian economy is witnessing a V-shaped recovery since June with gradual reopening of economic activities, according to the Finance Ministry's latest monthly economic review; Bharat Biotech has said that it can ready a children's vaccine in 3-4 months for kids between 2 to 12 years of age. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Budget 2021 is getting closer! Here's all you need to know