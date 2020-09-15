Five commandments for banks to follow in loan restructuring

An estimated Rs 8 lakh crore of bank loans are likely to come up for restructuring under the one-time restructuring window offered by the RBI for COVID impacted retail as well as large corporates. The banks have to observe caution as the track record of past restructuring schemes haven't been encouraging. K V Kamath, who headed the committee for suggesting financial parameters for restructuring, has said that the RBI's restructuring plan will be a success as it is time bound. Watch as Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today explains how the loan restructuring plan can succeed.

