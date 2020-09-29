India's inflation strategy when the pandemic risk is still raging

The government and the RBI need to work in tandem to have a comprehensive inflation strategy for the medium term to reduce any adverse impact of pandemic which is still raging in India. At a time when the RBI has no option but to keep interest rate low and infuse liquidity, the retail inflation poses a big danger. The retail inflation or the consumer Price index has been over 6 per cent plus for the fifth month in a row, which is above the RBI's tolerance limit. This steep rise in inflation is a bit puzzling when there is a widespread demand destruction post the Covid lockdown. While food prices , which have over half the share in the CPI basket , is the main culprit , the inflationary expectations in the economy are also on the rise. A large government borrowing programme and a likely debt monetisation would also add fuel to inflation fire. Watch the video as Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today, explains the strategy the country needs to adopt.

Also Read: Get ready for 'restructured' tag in credit report for loan reset