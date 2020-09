E-commerce giant Flipkart has expanded its Kirana onboarding programme ahead of the festive season and 'Big Billion Days' sale; US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize weeks after he offered to help broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates; Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) telecom unit-Reliance Jio is looking to roll out 10 crores (100 million) low-cost smartphones by December 2020. Watch this and more news on News Blast.