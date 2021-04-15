 Flipkart to take over Cleartrip; Top execs to see 6% pay hike in 2021 : News Reel: Business Today
Flipkart to take over Cleartrip; Top execs to see 6% pay hike in 2021

BusinessToday.In | April 15, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the central government to treat journalists as frontline workers and vaccinate them against COVID-19; Russia has announced that the country is already enabling free technology transfer and financial support for capital expenditure to its Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing partners in other countries, including India; As many as 93% companies in India are looking to hire internally for vacancies, according to a study by professional networking and job search firm LinkedIn, with an almost equal number merging roles to reduce talent acquisition costs. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Also Read: WPI inflation rises to 8-year high of 7.39% in March



