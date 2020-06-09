Flipkart to use paper bags; Gandhi asks govt to use MGNREGA wisely

Flipkart had earlier announced it would eliminate single use plastic in packaging. One of its latest initiatives is to use eco-friendly recycled paper bags, to replace the poly pouches for packaging of products; Drugmaker AstraZeneca has said that it is "on track" to roll out up to two billion doses of coronavirus vaccine in September; Sonia Gandhi has said that MGNREGA is a shining example of a radical and rational systemic change. She asked the Modi government to not play politics and use a "powerful mechanism" as MGNREGA wisely. Watch this and more on News Blast.



