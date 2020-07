Social distancing is the key to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and in line with that, Paris has introduced the concept of a floating movie theatre. Starting this week, people can watch films from socially distant boats in the Seine river. Viewers can watch the film screening from their boat. There will be 38 boats and each can accommodate two to six people. Watch the video for more.

