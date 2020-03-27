FM announces relief package; lockdown not enough, says Rajan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a comprehensive package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the economically weaker sections of the society hit by coronavirus; Walmart Inc's Flipkart is all set to resume its grocery and essential services after the local law enforcement authorities assured the e-commerce giant of safe passage of supply chain and delivery executives; Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has said that the lockdown is not enough to contain coronavirus in the country. He added that the lockdown will be substantially harder for the poorer sections of society. Watch this and more on News Blast.



