Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a slew of measures for the poor and daily wagers to help them during the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed due to the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus outbreak in India. Announcing a mega relief package, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan scheme, worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore, the Finance Minister said the package will help people overcome the hardships they may face due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus in India. The virus has globally killed over 21,000 people, with over 4.8 lakh people already being affected. Watch the video for more.



