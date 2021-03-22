FM introduces Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Lok Sabha

Insurance sector requires a lot of capital as it is a capital intensive sector and so requires long term capital, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she tabled the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha today. Raising the FDI limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent was necessary to help insurers deal with issues concerning financial stress. She said this while moving the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha. Watch the video for more.

